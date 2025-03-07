WATCH: AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm attacked at Hollywood movie premiere

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm recently starred in a major pro-wrestling biopic. Unfortunately, the star was ambushed during the movie premiere by her Revolution opponent and bitter rival, Mariah May.

Ad

The Timeless One plays Clara Mortensen, a female wrestler who competed in the early 20th century in the Ash Avildsen-directed biographical drama Queen Of The Ring. The movie chronicles the life and accomplishments of another pioneering female grappler, Mildred Burke, whose contributions to women's wrestling played a crucial role in its growth and development.

Storm, along with her All Elite colleagues Harley Cameron and Renee Paquette, attended the premiere of Queen Of The Ring on March 7, days after the AEW Women's World Champion promoted the movie on this week's Dynamite. Unfortunately, she was ambushed on the red carpet at the aforementioned premiere, carried out by her Revolution 2025 opponent and arch-rival, Mariah May.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Glamour looks to craft her own "Hollywood Ending" for her blood feud with Toni Storm this Sunday at the upcoming pay-per-view, where she will try to regain her World Title from her former mentor in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback