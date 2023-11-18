Photos of empty seats on AEW Collision surfaces during head-to-head against WWE SmackDown

Snaps of empty seats at the AEW Collision venue this week are going viral on social media ahead of their competition with WWE SmackDown.

This week, AEW Collision aired on Friday instead of Saturday due to the Full Gear pay-per-view this weekend. The show also went head to head with WWE SmackDown, which clocks the largest ratings every week. Collision was live from Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, where Full Gear will also be taking place.

Although the cards were decent, Collision has struggled to pull in ratings for several weeks. Furthermore, the Internet wrestling community has shared snaps of smaller crowds from the hard cam view. Meanwhile, another picture is going viral from this week's show.

A photo from the Kia Forum has been circulating on social media in which it can be seen that most of the seats are empty on AEW Collision. It can be seen that people didn't show up in the arena to watch the show live.

Nonetheless, it is also clear that the snap is from before the show, and people are potentially supposed to increase later. Henceforth, only time will tell how Tony Khan will deal with it if he sees this as an issue.

