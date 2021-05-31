"Pieces of s**t"- AEW star slams Edge and Christian Cage

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to vent out his frustrations over losing the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021 and slammed Edge and Christian Cage.

Matt Hardy was a participant in the Battle Royale where he was among the final three contenders, including Christian Cage and Jungle Boy.

Assuming Christian would help him as he's an old friend from work, Hardy chose to align with him to remove Jungle Boy from the equation. However, Christian instead threw Hardy over the top rope before eventually being eliminated.

My reaction when you decide to bet $ on the winner of the #AEWDoN CBR & you lose cuz you didn’t bet on Big Money Matt.. pic.twitter.com/ei8ibWoFAL — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 30, 2021

Hardy was clearly furious with Christian's actions and took to Twitter to threaten Captain Charisma, writing that he'd have to pay for the betrayal. The AEW star also fired shots at Edge, stating that both he and Christian were despicable.

You can check out Matt Hardy's tweet here.

"You’ll pay for betraying Big Money Matt, @Christian4Peeps. You & your partner have ALWAYS been pieces of sh*t! #AEWDoN," tweeted Hardy

It seems the developments at Double or Nothing could lead to a feud between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite in the coming weeks.

Considering Christian also eliminated Powerhouse Hobbs to seemingly end his feud with Team Taz, a rivalry with Matt Hardy wouldn't be the worst in the world.

Jungle Boy has a bright future in AEW

Heading into the pay-per-view, Christian was the favorite to win the Casino Battle Royale and challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega at some point down the line.

However, by booking Jungle Boy to win, AEW once again showed how committed they are to their younger talents. Though it's unlikely he'll dethrone Kenny Omega, he'll be elevated to unforeseen levels by putting up a competitive fight.

Do you think Jungle Boy winning the Casino Battle Royal is the right booking decision? Would you like to see Matt Hardy and Christian get into a feud in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments section below.