Create

"Planting seeds for a feud in AEW" - Twitterati suggest rising WWE Superstar is setting up blockbuster feud with CM Punk after subtle reference

By Max Everett
Modified Dec 22, 2022 05:34 AM IST
AEW
CM Punk won the AEW World Title twice in 2022

Fans have been pouring their reactions to social media after it appeared as though WWE NXT Superstar Edris Enofe took a shot at AEW's CM Punk.

Enofe has been with the company since 2021 as part of the developmental brand, NXT. He has struck up a partnership with Malik Blade. They have challenged for the NXT and NXT UK tag titles this year unsuccessfully.

The innovator of the 'E-Trigger' certainly made a name for himself this week, but not for his wrestling. In the ultimate pledge of allegiance to his employers, Enofe appeared to get a legitimate tattoo of WWE's logo on his right pectoral. The new ink divided fans, but the social media jokester was quick to clap back.

In fact, fans had more to talk about after his reply, as he appeared to take a shot at CM Punk for his own Pepsi tattoo. There were some suggestions that the NXT star was setting himself up for a feud within AEW in the future.

@Edris_Enofe @WWE Oh ... planting seeds for a feud in AEW After all, You'll be released in 2023
@Edris_Enofe @WWE gonna be funny asf if you get released + Punk solos you lil bro
Ahh just wait til you might get released before you even debut, what you gonna say then? twitter.com/Edris_Enofe/st… https://t.co/WgsF9NmSkZ
They're both weird and bad. Branded tattoos are weird and bad. All of them. twitter.com/Edris_Enofe/st…
There's no correlation here you McMahon meat munching moron twitter.com/Edris_Enofe/st…
The Pepsi tattoo guy doesn’t work for the Pepsi-cola company. Also, he’s not someone you’re going to want to model your behavior after. twitter.com/edris_enofe/st…
I can’t believe a grown man can say something so stupid twitter.com/edris_enofe/st…
You is not punk bro bro 💀 twitter.com/edris_enofe/st…
@WrasslinReviewz @Edris_Enofe @WWE Phil got injured again reading this
@Edris_Enofe @WWE Punk rn: https://t.co/dT57ZXaQbR
@Gabriele_02ITA @Edris_Enofe @WWE Punk don’t even know who this guy is 🤣
@Edris_Enofe @WWE Hey, what you got against Punk?Also, whst if they fire you?

His subliminal shot at the AEW star went down like a lead balloon with many fans. Many felt as though it was unnecessary and some even pointed out that Punk's tattoo wasn't comparative as it was not his employer's logo.

CM Punk was last featured in AEW at All Out 2022

Punk has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out 2022, where he captured his second All Elite World title from Jon Moxley. This was partly due to the fact that he suffered a torn tricep during the battle. But it is also in part due to the incident that has been dubbed 'Brawl Out'.

The Cult of Personality went into a post-event press conference to slate former friend Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and The Elite. The Elite were said to have confronted him for his words after the conference in his locker room, which sparked an altercation.

Punk has not returned since and there remain questions over whether or not he will remain with the company at all.

What do you make of Edris Enofe's words? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...