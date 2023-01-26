"Please bring him back Triple H" - Twitterverse wants 3-time Intercontinental Champion to make a blockbuster return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 

The Twitterverse is apparently hyped to see a former WWE Superstar make his return at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

The superstar in question is John Morrison, who previously had a long run at the Stamford-based company. He is a former Tag Team Champion and had won the title several times, a number of them during his alliance with the Miz. Furthermore, he has also made a few appearances on AEW.

The Miz had often turned the tables on John Morrison by betraying him in the past. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Morrison proclaimed that he had unfinished business with the Miz. This prompted fans to urge Triple H to bring back the superstar at the Royal Rumble.

House of Colors @HouseofColors_ @WrestlingNewsCo The fact we been thinking of him a lot lately. Wish we can see him in the Rumble this week. @WrestlingNewsCo The fact we been thinking of him a lot lately. Wish we can see him in the Rumble this week.

Dave Riford @DaveRiford @WrestlingNewsCo I wsnt to see Morrison return at the Rumble @WrestlingNewsCo I wsnt to see Morrison return at the Rumble

H4NY4 @H4NY4_RUIN @WrestlingNewsCo @Darkkend_ would love to see John at the royal rumble @WrestlingNewsCo @Darkkend_ would love to see John at the royal rumble

While Morrison and Miz have feuded a couple of times, their conflict has rarely ended satisfactorily. As such, many fans are eager to see him conclude the rivalry. However, it remains to be seen if Triple H will consider bringing back the 43-year-old star in the foreseeable future.

The former WWE superstar recently credited John Morrison for an iconic Royal Rumble spot

John Morrison is apparently tied to Royal Rumble in more ways than one, as WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently credited him for pioneering an iconic spot.

In a recent appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Kingston brought up the move of hanging on to the barricade after being seemingly eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. Contrary to popular belief, Kingston clarified that John Morrison apparently invented the spot.

"I always give credit to John Morrison because he was the one who kind of started this whole phenomenon or brought it back, I guess Shawn Michaels, right? Way back in the day when he dipped his one foot on the ground and got back in. John Morrison was the guy who got knocked off the apron and he Spider-Man'd onto the barricade and ran his way back around and jumped back into the ring, and then the next year, when the Rumble came around, he wasn't with the company anymore." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Dante 🌱 @komasword You know last night it hit me. I thought the Kofi botched spot was familiar. I was thinking “didn't he already do this one?" and I realized that it was John Morrison who did it in the 2011 Royal Rumble You know last night it hit me. I thought the Kofi botched spot was familiar. I was thinking “didn't he already do this one?" and I realized that it was John Morrison who did it in the 2011 Royal Rumble https://t.co/TgSaiVujgo

John Morrison's last WWE appearance was in August 2021. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

