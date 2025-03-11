"Please come back Mox," "Come to WWE for a Triple Threat at 'Mania" - Fans erupt after Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' actions on RAW

After what went down between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on this week's RAW, fans have asked Jon Moxley to return to WWE. Many X/Twitter users recalled the trio's time in The Shield.

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins competed in a steel cage match against CM Punk. He used multiple Curb Stomps to try and win the match. Later, Roman Reigns made his surprising return and pulled Rollins out of the cage, allowing him to emerge victorious. Reigns also took out Rollins with a stomp at ringside.

WWE officials stopped Reigns when he was about to hit a stomp on Seth Rollins on the steel steps. A fan on X/Twitter interestingly pointed out that the OTC, Seth, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) all used the stomp in the past 24 hours. For those unaware, Moxley performed the move during his match against Cope at AEW Revolution 2025.

Many X/Twitter users reacted to the former Shield members hitting a Stomp. A section of fans expressed their desire to see Jon Moxley back in WWE and recalled his work alongside Reigns and The Visionary.

Fans react to Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins using the stomp within a day [Image source: X]

Roman Reigns took out CM Punk on WWE RAW

On RAW, Reigns exacted revenge on Seth Rollins for what the latter did to him at Royal Rumble 2025. He later shifted his attention to CM Punk. The OTC saw his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, consoling Punk in the ring and absolutely lost it. He entered the squared circle and attacked Punk to end the show.

Reigns' actions on RAW point towards the rumored Triple Threat match between the OTC, Rollins, and Punk at WrestleMania 41. Fans will have to wait and see if the company officially announces the bout in the coming weeks.

