"PLEASE COME TO AEW John," "TK would have booked the better retirement tour" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan's comments on John Cena

John Cena is going to retire from professional wrestling on December 13th at Saturday Night's Main Event. He only has 4 dates left on his retirement tour. AEW President Tony Khan recently praised Cena in an interview ahead of his upcoming retirement match.

Ad

While speaking on the Z100 New York podcast with Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan revealed that he's never met Cena but has a lot of respect for him.

"John Cena's an absolutely legendary pro wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television, because he has so much charisma and he's one of the hardest working people, as far as I know, in pro wrestling.; I’ve never actually met John Cena and I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know that's worked with John Cena has only the very, very best things to say about him. He's known for being the utmost professional.” he said. [H:T/WrestlePurists]

Ad

Trending

Tony's comments garnered a lot of different reactions from fans. Many fans even asked John to come to AEW and even stated that he would've gotten a better retirement tour there.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"In other words, PLEASE COME TO AEW John!!! 🤣🤣🤣" a fan wrote.

Chris Hanover @ChrisHanov39200 @WrestlePurists In other words, PLEASE COME TO AEW John!!! 🤣🤣🤣

Ad

"Perhaps TK would have booked the better retirement tour" another fan wrote.

🐉AV Elite⛧ @Ve43120609Arnav @GunthersChop Perhaps TK would have booked the better retirement tour

Ad

Check out some other reactions here:

Fan reactions to Tony Khan's statement on Cena (Images via X)

John Cena recently had a generational match with AJ Styles

Cena and Styles squared off against each other one final time at the Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia. The Last Real Champion and the Phenomenal One put on one of the best matches of each other's career for the fans in Perth. Throughout the match, both stars paid multiple tributes to their iconic rivals.

Ad

Cena paid homages to Bray Wyatt, the Miz, Randy Orton and Kane while AJ Styles paid tributes to guys like Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. The Phenomenal One was also introduced as the "Ace and the Undisputed Boss of the Bullet Club". After an intense match, Cena finally picked up the win to secure his 100th PLE victory.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Cena in his retirement tour with only 4 dates left.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences