"Please get Willow to WWE before someone kills her," "Inch away from a wheelchair" - Fans horrified by clumsy AEW Dynamite spot

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 03, 2025 11:28 GMT
Willow Nightingale being checked out by officials on Dynamite [Source: AEW YouTube]
Willow Nightingale was in action on Dynamite this week. (Image credits: Screenshot via AEW's YouTube)

The opening segment of AEW Dynamite saw Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed-gender tornado tag team match against Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. The baby faces picked up the victory.

At one point during the match, the female wrestlers were on the edge of the ring and Shafir lifted the former AEW TBS Champion to powerbomb her through the table outside the ring. But it took her a couple of tries to heave her opponent, and she was clearly struggling to do so.

The fans quickly noticed this on TV and instantly swarmed X (Twitter) to react to the botched segment. Here are some of the comments from the fans.

"An inch away from a wheelchair," said a fan.
"Can we please get Willow to WWE before someone kills her? She has legit superstar potential," wrote another.
Some fans criticized the female wrestlers for poorly executing the move, while others deemed Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling to be an unsafe workplace.

"The Rise and Fall of AEW will be on WWE Network in the next ten years," commented a user.
"If you can’t do the move, DON’T DO THE MOVE," this tweet read.
Marina Shafir sustained an injury during AEW Dynamite

The mixed-tag team action between Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir and Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale saw many intense spots. Shafir and Willow took many hard bumps during the match. Moxley attacked Willow after their bout. Hence, Swerve Strickland was on a quest to hunt him for payback.

In the show's final segment, The Death Riders mauled Swerve Strickland out to the ring from the backstage area and threw him on shattered glass. All The Death Riders were in the ring, taking turns torturing Strickland. However, Marina couldn't do much as she seemed injured. She was wearing a sling on one of her arms.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
