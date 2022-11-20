"Please retire" - Wrestling fans explode in disappointment after Saraya's (FKA Paige) first match in five years at AEW Full Gear 2022

Wrestling fans were not impressed with Saraya's in-ring return after five years during AEW Full Gear 2022.

The former Paige went up against Britt Baker in a match that stemmed from their issues with one another. During the bout, both women kept up with each other, with The Doctor even gaining the advantage at one point by locking up her Lockjaw submission.

In the end, Saraya recovered and scored the win by hitting her Night Cap finishing move on Baker to grab her first victory in AEW.

However, fans on Twitter were disappointed with the former WWE Divas Champion's performance as they felt she was rusty and too carefree due to her neck issues in the past.

basic. @she_watches_aew @JayMartin_Music @BRWrestling



Sad storytelling.

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic



This is boring. Something is off.



Very disappointed with the pacing.

They dont have good chemistry

Or they are playing safe with saraya !



Orgo Prof @DrOrgoProf @AEW @Saraya Should have had her first match back on tv not a PPV. Lots of ring rust. @AEW @Saraya Should have had her first match back on tv not a PPV. Lots of ring rust.

One user went so far by saying that Saraya should retire.

Another user seemed to understand why Saraya's former employer, WWE, was hesitant to have her compete again.

However, some users still lauded the English star's efforts despite others being critical of the pace of her match. They also gave the former Paige a pass since it was her return match.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Despite being gone for 5 years, Saraya is STILL more technically sound than the average female wrestler.



She makes everything look so goddamn good, and she hasn't lost a step!



It will be interesting to see if the former Divas Champion will further improve on her in-ring work and if her feud with The Doctor continues or not.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's first successful outing in her AEW career? Sound off in the comments section below.

