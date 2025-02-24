"Please stop this" - Former AEW star reacts after Rhea Ripley shares a concerning message

Rhea Ripley recently shared a concerning message. A former AEW star has now reacted to her message.

Ad

Big Swole is the latest to comment on one of Ripley's recent messages. Rhea is arguably one of the biggest female wrestlers in the world today. She is quite popular among fans and receives a huge reaction every time her entrance music plays.

As such, many fans would like to get in touch with her and other stars like The Eradicator. Unfortunately, some fans go the extra mile to send fan mail to home addresses or have even self-delivered, which must've happened recently to the Women's World Champion.

Ad

Trending

She took to social media to tell fans not to send mail directly to her house, especially if it is self-delivered, making it clear that this was not acceptable behavior. Former AEW star Big Swole reshared this message and added that sometimes kids send fan mail and she asked their parents to stop this practice:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"What gets me is when the kids send the mail. Parents are y’all not seeing this or asking what they need the stamp for? Please stop this."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE was notified of an alarming threat aimed at Rhea Ripley

There have been several cases of catfishing in the wrestling industry over the years. Scammers would pose as popular wrestlers in an attempt to dupe unsuspecting fans. This recently occurred when a deranged fan was scammed by someone who pretended to be Rhea Ripley.

The deranged fan took to social media and sent a series of threatening messages toward Mami and Buddy Matthews. Another user attempted to notify the women's world champion and her husband by tagging them in his post, and they also mentioned that they notified WWE about the potential threat:

Ad

"@RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy I have notified the WWE about this individual and have had a response just then. They have screenshots of multiple alarming posts (from the same guy) and are taking it to the relevant department. Rhea please keep yourself safe and hopefully precautions are put in place to keep this individual away from you and other superstars. @GabrielAeros @Eli_Theseus if you see this first, can you please make Rhea aware of this so that she take any steps necessary to ensure her safety."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's good to see that a fan was willing to go the extra mile and notify Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews of the potential threat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback