WWE notified about alarming threat aimed at Rhea Ripley; deranged fan posted about wanting to "shoot someone"

WWE has been notified of a series of disturbing posts directed at Rhea Ripley, who currently wrestles on the RAW brand. These posts were made by a deranged fan who appears to have been scammed by someone pretending to be The Nightmare.

Many cases of catfishing in the wrestling industry have emerged in recent years. Several stars, most notably Alexa Bliss, have warned fans not to fall for scammers pretending to be wrestlers on social media.

This hasn't stopped gullible fans from being scammed by catfishers, though. One such fan recently posted a series of disturbing messages on X, targeting Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews. The fan hinted at shooting someone in several of their posts. An X handle responded to the threat and tagged both Ripley and Matthews in it. They also mentioned that they've notified WWE about the threats. Check out the post below:

"@RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy I have notified the WWE about this individual and have had a response just then. They have screenshots of multiple alarming posts (from the same guy) and are taking it to the relevant department. Rhea please keep yourself safe and hopefully precautions are put in place to keep this individual away from you and other superstars. @GabrielAeros @Eli_Theseus if you see this first, can you please make Rhea aware of this so that she take any steps necessary to ensure her safety."

Rhea Ripley has had bad experiences with fans in the past

Back in 2023, Mami was involved in a scary incident outside an airport. A fan followed her outside the airport and wanted her to sign a bunch of stuff for him. Ripley was aware that the fan wanted her to sign the stuff so that he could later sell it on eBay and make money.

Rhea Ripley further said several others followed her outside the airport while she was trying to find an Uber. The Eradicator's comments led to massive outrage on X, with fans urging WWE to provide security for superstars at airports and other public venues.

