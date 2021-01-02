"Please take care of her"- Brodie Lee was concerned about AEW star's future 

AEW star Sonny Kiss recently revealed that Brodie Lee once told Kiss to take care of Anna Jay and that she will be a big star in the future.

Anna Jay made her AEW debut earlier this year and registered a loss against Hikaru Shida in her first match. She later joined The Dark Order and has been a member of the faction ever since. Brodie Lee seemed to be high on her if Sonny Kiss' latest comments are any indication.

Brodie Lee told Kiss to take care of Anna Jay and to make sure that the business doesn't corrupt her. Check out Kiss' tweet below:

“Please take care of her. She’s going to be a star one day. Don’t let this business corrupt her.” - @ThisBrodieLee 🥳💜🥰 pic.twitter.com/Liv1gV4PPN — ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) January 1, 2021

Brodie Lee was very supportive of The Dark Order members in a backstage capacity

Brodie Lee was helpful towards every member of The Dark Order, during his short-lived stint with the group. All members of the faction, including Anna Jay, had wholesome stories to share about Brodie Lee, following his untimely passing. Brodie Lee went out of his way to buy more than $1000 worth of ring-gear for John Silver.

Anna Jay is one of the most charismatic stars in AEW today. She has everything one needs to become a major star, and it won't be a surprise if we see her bag the AEW Women's World title somewhere down the line. Jay can cut a promo and has impressive wrestling skills. It didn't take long for Brodie Lee to sense how incredibly talented she is, following which he had the talk with Sonny Kiss.