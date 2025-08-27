"Please Tony Khan make it real" "Come back to AEW!!" - Fans erupt after popular star suddenly announces she's a free agent

Ever since news broke of a star becoming a free agent, fans have been requesting that AEW President Tony Khan sign them. However, he has been a little picky lately while signing stars, seeing as how he only wants the best for the company. Maki Itoh, who has been one of the top stars of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, is known for her dynamic wrestling skills.The former International Princess Champion made her AEW debut in 2021 and wrestled her last televised match in 2022. She also made a number of appearances in 2023, but they weren't televised. She recently broke a huge news story on social media.The 30-year-old star took to X and revealed that she was exiting TJPW after wrestling her last bout on August 23. Maki Itoh also said that she will be returning to the squared circle very soon.Fans have been excited to know where she lands in the coming days. Many want her to sign with AEW.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Derrick Hunter @TheTrueDHLINK@maki_itoh Come back to AEW!!Iori Jericho @IoriJerichoLINK@maki_itoh I hope we can see you in @AEW Itoh-chan. Please @TonyKhan, make it real!Ashley Winchester フロゼン アンゲル @Fr0zen_Angel_LINK@maki_itoh @TonyKhan get on this!!!! If you're really gonna have women's tag team titles, a team of Maki and Harley is the absolute chaos we all need! Especially if you can't get Miyu as well!Duane Lester @dnlphotographicLINK@maki_itoh Please come to AEW!!!April Bathory @AprilBathoryLINK@maki_itoh Dear @TonyKhan … 👀「 sɢᴛᴠɪᴘᴇʀ-x 」 @Sgtviper_GamingLINK@maki_itoh Thank you Itoh 🫡Jim Cornette once criticized Maki Itoh following an AEW appearanceThe 30-year-old star wrestled Britt Baker in 2022 in a match that turned out to be her last televised appearance in the company. Unfortunately, she received some criticism from Jim Cornette around that time.While speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran criticized Maki's gimmick and remarked she wasn't trying to be a good wrestler.&quot;Here’s the thing with [Maki Itoh] the argument can’t even be made that, &quot;Oh [Jim] Cornette hates all Japanese girl wrestlers.&quot; Asuka is good and Hikaru Shida is good and this other one is good and the other one is good, nobody thinks that [Maki Itoh] is a good girl wrestler, or even a wrestler, period. It’s a joke she’s not trying to be real, she couldn’t be if she wanted to be, but, unfortunately, she’s not trying, this is all satire,&quot; he said.While some may have a different opinion, it seems, from the comments on social media, fans want to see her come back to AEW and its stacked women's roster.It will be interesting to see if Maki signs with the Tony Khan-led promotion.