  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Please Tony Khan make it real" "Come back to AEW!!" - Fans erupt after popular star suddenly announces she's a free agent

"Please Tony Khan make it real" "Come back to AEW!!" - Fans erupt after popular star suddenly announces she's a free agent

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 27, 2025 03:01 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Ever since news broke of a star becoming a free agent, fans have been requesting that AEW President Tony Khan sign them. However, he has been a little picky lately while signing stars, seeing as how he only wants the best for the company. Maki Itoh, who has been one of the top stars of Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, is known for her dynamic wrestling skills.

Ad

The former International Princess Champion made her AEW debut in 2021 and wrestled her last televised match in 2022. She also made a number of appearances in 2023, but they weren't televised. She recently broke a huge news story on social media.

The 30-year-old star took to X and revealed that she was exiting TJPW after wrestling her last bout on August 23. Maki Itoh also said that she will be returning to the squared circle very soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Fans have been excited to know where she lands in the coming days. Many want her to sign with AEW.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Jim Cornette once criticized Maki Itoh following an AEW appearance

The 30-year-old star wrestled Britt Baker in 2022 in a match that turned out to be her last televised appearance in the company. Unfortunately, she received some criticism from Jim Cornette around that time.

While speaking on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran criticized Maki's gimmick and remarked she wasn't trying to be a good wrestler.

Ad
"Here’s the thing with [Maki Itoh] the argument can’t even be made that, "Oh [Jim] Cornette hates all Japanese girl wrestlers." Asuka is good and Hikaru Shida is good and this other one is good and the other one is good, nobody thinks that [Maki Itoh] is a good girl wrestler, or even a wrestler, period. It’s a joke she’s not trying to be real, she couldn’t be if she wanted to be, but, unfortunately, she’s not trying, this is all satire," he said.
Ad

While some may have a different opinion, it seems, from the comments on social media, fans want to see her come back to AEW and its stacked women's roster.

It will be interesting to see if Maki signs with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications