"Plz, no, not again" Fans can’t keep calm after current AEW champion teases betraying Hangman Page

At All In 2025, Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley and became the new AEW World Champion. The two men locked horns in a Texas Death match, and their showdown was bloody and brutal. Its ending was cinematic, and fans worldwide were overjoyed to see Jon Moxley getting dethroned.

This week on Dynamite, World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe locked horns with The Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a trios match. The babyfaces defeated the heel faction with conviction. However, fans noticed something unexpected. During the episode, Hobbs momentarily had his eyes set on The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's title.

Fans believe that the World Trios Champion will eventually betray Hangman and challenge for his title. While many are open to Hobbs dethroning the 33-year-old, others want The Cowboy to have a lengthy reign. A few said that Worlds End 2025 will be a perfect occasion for their potential match.

See their reactions below:

Fans react to Powerhouse Hobbs' intentions to become AEW World Champion. [Images via Rockerito's X]

AEW star Hangman Page is happy that he has buried the hatchet with Swerve Strickland

After winning the World Title at All In 2025, "Hangman" Adam Page made an appearance at the post-show Media Scrum.

The 33-year-old spoke about his epic rivalry with former WWE star Swerve Strickland and added that he is glad that things are now finally alright between them. For those unaware, the iconic rivals buried their hatchet ahead of All In, and The Realest also came to the aid of The Cowboy at the PPV.

"I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or [sic] I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," Page said.

Hopefully, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will have a lengthy World Title reign.

