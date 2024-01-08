“Plz join Blackpool Combat Club!!!” - Fans go berserk after learning 5-time WWE champion is coming back to AEW

A former WWE Superstar, who has been out of action for the past several months, is finally expected to make his anticipated return and fans on the internet already have great creative ideas for him.

Ever since its inception, AEW has dealt with many problems regarding injuries of top stars and their absence. Currently, former All Elite World Champion, Kenny Omega, is out of action due to suffering from Diverticulitis. Nonetheless, a former WWE Superstar is expected to make his comeback.

The five-time WWE champion in question is Pac (fka Neville). The 37-year-old star has been out of action since July 2023. He last competed in a match on an episode of Dynamite. Meanwhile, his friend, Penta has publicly stated that Pac will be back in action sooner rather than later.

This is a great piece of news for fans, as Pac has been one of the cornerstones of Tony Khan's promotion ever since it came into existence back in 2019. He has featured in some of the most memorable programs in the company's history.

The news of Pac's expected return has thrilled fans, who have anticipated this for months. Furthermore, many on the internet have already begun pitching creative ideas for the former WWE star prior to his arrival. Here is how the fans reacted:

The former WWE champion's last appearance on AEW TV

As mentioned earlier, Pac was last present on AEW TV back in July 2023, where he defeated Gravity in a match on Dynamite. Prior to that, the 37-year-old star was a part of the Blackpool Combat Club team in the Blood and Guts match against The Elite.

However, Pac walked out on his own team which resulted in BCC's loss. This led to a match against Claudio Castagnoli which he lost. Only time will tell when fans will see Pac back on AEW TV and what will be the creative plans for him.

