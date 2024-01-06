Absent AEW star who was last seen over 5 months ago returning “soon”

A certain former AEW champion could be making his return soon. This was mentioned by one of his stablemates after being asked about this. The former champion in question would be PAC.

The former AEW International Champion has not been seen since July. His last major contest was against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor. He competed in singles competition against Gravity a few days later on Dynamite, which would officially end up being his last match since.

Recently during an online signing by Highspots Virtual signing, Penta El Zero Miedo was asked about his Death Triangle stablemates's status. He replied by saying that he was going to return soon, but did not give a certain timeline or date for this.

"He (PAC) back soon. Yes (he’ll be back soon)."

AEW star PAC's return still without a timeline

PAC has been out of action for more than five months now, but just what is the nature of his injury?

Back in early August last year, AEW revealed that PAC had suffered an injury and would be unable to compete in any of his matches. This left the Lucha Brothers to compete once more as a duo.

Fast forward to a few weeks ago, during a Q&A Session by Fightful Select, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp about the former WWE Superstar's status. He confirmed that he was still sidelined due to injury, but similar to the early announcement of his hiatus, the nature of the injury and the timeline of his return were not disclosed.

At this point, it remains to be seen how soon fans will get to see PAC make his way back to AEW. Considering how he has been dealing with injuries, hopefully, this time around, he stays healthy and re-introduces himself to the fans and critics alike.

