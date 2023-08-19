Police incident report released after AEW star Cash Wheeler's arrest

The police incident report following AEW star Cash Wheeler's sudden arrest earlier today has just been released. The specifics and narration of the case can be found in the aforementioned report.

Cash Wheeler was charged with a case of aggravated assault with a firearm earlier today by the Orlando Police Department. This came as a blow to AEW, considering how Wheeler and his tag team partner Dax Harwood were set to defend their titles against the Young Bucks at All In.

PWInsider has released the incident report earlier today. It indicated the victim, Daniel Matta's narration of the scenario. Matta mentioned how while he was on his way to work, he noticed a vehicle weaving across traffic and seemed to be in a hurry, and he left the vehicle pass, but once this came alongside him, he saw the driver who he identified to be Wheeler himself holding a shotgun out the driver's side window, hence the reason for reporting this.

Cash Wheeler Incident Report

PWInsider's report can be found here.

The police tested whether the victim could identify the suspect by showing him a random selection of pictures, with one being of the suspect. The report indicated that he identified the AEW star with 100% certainty.

Cash Wheeler's All In status seemingly revealed

Following his arrest, there have been discussions about whether the FTR member would be cleared for their match against the Young Bucks at All In.

According to a report from PWInsider, Wheeler was not asked to surrender his passport by the Circuit Court, hence showing no restrictions on international travel. He was not convicted of a crime, hence why he still had the freedom and the ability to travel to Wembley for All In.

Currently, AEW is yet to reveal any statement regarding their plans for Wheeler and FTR heading to All In. By the looks of things, legally Cash Wheeler will be available to compete at the event, which is a breath of relief to the fans.

