Cash Wheeler's status for AEW All In revealed - Reports

In the early hours of Friday, the news of AEW star Cash Wheeler's arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm came out and spread like wildfire in the pro wrestling world.

Cash Wheeler is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Dax Harwood and is scheduled to defend the title against The Young Bucks at AEW's biggest-ever pay-per-view, All In, on August 27th, at Wembley Stadium in London. After his arrest, Wrestling fans around the world were concerned about his status for the upcoming show.

A recent report from PWInsider shed some light on Cash Wheeler's status for AEW: All In, mentioning that the AEW Star has not yet been asked to surrender his passport by the Circuit Court, and no restrictions on international travel have been imposed on him yet. It was also reported he would not have any problem traveling to London for his appearance at All In as he has not been convicted of a crime.

The report should come as a relief for Wrestling fans who were looking forward to experiencing the clash between two of the world's best tag teams (FTR and Young Bucks) at possibly one of the biggest professional Wrestling events ever.

