On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, another cryptic video aired involving the first-ever Trios Champion, The Elite.

In last week's episode, a video insinuated that The Elite was vanishing, similar to The Avengers being erased at the end of Infinity War. The latest clip featured the faction being replaced by Death Triangle as the Trios Champions.

The wrestling world was puzzled about how videos of them being erased anticipated their return.

Russel Haddix @rpjh1287 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I dont understand how showing them being deleted and erased are signs of them coming back. Wouldnt it be more of signs that they are being fired? @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I dont understand how showing them being deleted and erased are signs of them coming back. Wouldnt it be more of signs that they are being fired?

People felt Tony Khan's promotion was trying to take ideas from WWE.

Michael @PrimateNine @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Trying to create as much interest as Bray Wyatt did. Not happening @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Trying to create as much interest as Bray Wyatt did. Not happening 😂

Kev Valencia @kvalencia23 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Is this like when WWF got the F out campaign and are gonna rename the company? @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Is this like when WWF got the F out campaign and are gonna rename the company?

Many fans wanted CM Punk to return and were not interested in the EVPs coming back.

celery_stix @celerystix2 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I wish they would just leave for real. stop reminding me that they are coming back by pretending they are gone @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I wish they would just leave for real. stop reminding me that they are coming back by pretending they are gone

People also had suspicions about Matt Hardy's involvement in deleting the faction.

SalamanderGojira @GojiraOmega @vivaladream2 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I just want a really quickly point out that they're doing a deleting gimmick without this guy involved...🫤 @vivaladream2 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I just want a really quickly point out that they're doing a deleting gimmick without this guy involved...🫤 https://t.co/VXphdCPrkQ

They should have saved this video package for when Broken Matt Hardy feuds with the Elite. #AEWDynamite They should have saved this video package for when Broken Matt Hardy feuds with the Elite. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/j4P2nvjGmH

First time we've seen The Elite shown on AEW television since Brawl Out so I'd assume this has gotta be for their return, but if it isn't The Elite I don't know who this is for my brain oddly thought of Broken Matt Hardy since it looks like The Elite is being deleted.

A portion of the wrestling world was excited that the faction could return.

Some looked forward to seeing the faction return and challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. Some also predicted The Elite would return soon, and the match could take place at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

PAC v Kenny. Legendary.

Lucha Bros v Young Bucks. Legendary.



The Elite v Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships?! This will be incredible.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager The storyline is definitely that The Elite were erased from AEW history in favor of Death Triangle.



They are coming back to reclaim the Trios titles, at Full Gear. The storyline is definitely that The Elite were erased from AEW history in favor of Death Triangle.They are coming back to reclaim the Trios titles, at Full Gear.

The Revolution 2022 @AewNo1 Definite Elite v Death Triangle tease for fullgear. Take my money Definite Elite v Death Triangle tease for fullgear. Take my money

Currently, members of the Death Triangle are more focused on singles championships. Last week, Penta El Zero Meido challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title while both Rey Fenix and PAC have their eyes locked on the All-Atlantic Title.

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below.

