Twitter compares AEW's cryptic vignette featuring The Elite on Dynamite with WWE's White Rabbit promos

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Nov 03, 2022 05:09 PM IST
The Elite
The first-ever AEW World Trios Champions - The Elite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, another cryptic video aired involving the first-ever Trios Champion, The Elite.

In last week's episode, a video insinuated that The Elite was vanishing, similar to The Avengers being erased at the end of Infinity War. The latest clip featured the faction being replaced by Death Triangle as the Trios Champions.

👀 @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/NvLQpCjSlK

The wrestling world was puzzled about how videos of them being erased anticipated their return.

@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I dont understand how showing them being deleted and erased are signs of them coming back. Wouldnt it be more of signs that they are being fired?
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX “You want to delete our boys? Bring me Ibushi” https://t.co/CAoBq9A0rQ

People felt Tony Khan's promotion was trying to take ideas from WWE.

@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX A poor attempt at mimicking WWE's fantastic White Rabbit teasers. Leave it to the pros, guys.
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Trying to create as much interest as Bray Wyatt did. Not happening 😂
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Is this like when WWF got the F out campaign and are gonna rename the company?
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Whatever this is, it’s pretty dumb.

Many fans wanted CM Punk to return and were not interested in the EVPs coming back.

@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/9F884oQCgk
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX We want CM PUNK back
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/q6CX1rcTOj
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX We want Punk
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I wish they would just leave for real. stop reminding me that they are coming back by pretending they are gone
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Don’t come back
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX aew without evp is good
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX They are garbage
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Be a lot cooler that CM punks hand.

People also had suspicions about Matt Hardy's involvement in deleting the faction.

@vivaladream2 @AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I just want a really quickly point out that they're doing a deleting gimmick without this guy involved...🫤 https://t.co/VXphdCPrkQ
Yo... Is Matt Hardy behind this??? #AEW #TheElite https://t.co/dtk7yPa41u
They should have saved this video package for when Broken Matt Hardy feuds with the Elite. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/j4P2nvjGmH
DELETE THE ELITE?is this all a Matt Hardy joint?
@JurassicRabbit "Delete The Elite"... does Matt Hardy have some video editing skills I don't know about? https://t.co/82dc2FUoos
@trentylocks Someone needs to get Matt Hardy's deleting under control. He's gone and accidently deleted the Elite. 🤣 https://t.co/lC60jzusQ4
First time we've seen The Elite shown on AEW television since Brawl Out so I'd assume this has gotta be for their return, but if it isn't The Elite I don't know who this is for my brain oddly thought of Broken Matt Hardy since it looks like The Elite is being deleted. twitter.com/AEW/status/158… https://t.co/pYzt8sXOQn

A portion of the wrestling world was excited that the faction could return.

@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/uE4TvRJUhZ
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX twitter.com/peter_meter_/s… LETS GOOO
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX 🫶🏻🥺 https://t.co/5SGCE09uSE
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Give me back The Elite! https://t.co/X2VyqFUByt
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX LETS GO!!! https://t.co/xvC6teVOAf

Some looked forward to seeing the faction return and challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. Some also predicted The Elite would return soon, and the match could take place at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX The Elite v Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships?!Be still, my ❤️.PAC v Kenny. Legendary.Lucha Bros v Young Bucks. Legendary. This will be incredible.
@AEW @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Yoooooo!!! The Elite vs Death Triangle???? https://t.co/2AL5eDRxtR
The storyline is definitely that The Elite were erased from AEW history in favor of Death Triangle.They are coming back to reclaim the Trios titles, at Full Gear.
Elite vs Death Triangle for Full Gear?!!!😍#AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
The Elite are on their way back and they want Death Triangle. LFG #AEWDynamite https://t.co/9bXeZW22Oa
Definite Elite v Death Triangle tease for fullgear. Take my money

Currently, members of the Death Triangle are more focused on singles championships. Last week, Penta El Zero Meido challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title while both Rey Fenix and PAC have their eyes locked on the All-Atlantic Title.

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below.

