On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, another cryptic video aired involving the first-ever Trios Champion, The Elite.
In last week's episode, a video insinuated that The Elite was vanishing, similar to The Avengers being erased at the end of Infinity War. The latest clip featured the faction being replaced by Death Triangle as the Trios Champions.
The wrestling world was puzzled about how videos of them being erased anticipated their return.
People felt Tony Khan's promotion was trying to take ideas from WWE.
Many fans wanted CM Punk to return and were not interested in the EVPs coming back.
People also had suspicions about Matt Hardy's involvement in deleting the faction.
A portion of the wrestling world was excited that the faction could return.
Some looked forward to seeing the faction return and challenge Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. Some also predicted The Elite would return soon, and the match could take place at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.
Currently, members of the Death Triangle are more focused on singles championships. Last week, Penta El Zero Meido challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title while both Rey Fenix and PAC have their eyes locked on the All-Atlantic Title.
