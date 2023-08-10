"Poor attempt to recreate a WWE Bloodline angle" - Fans unhappy as AEW pulls massive swerve with Chris Jericho's faction

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho is officially on his own, at least for this week. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Anna Jay, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara) shocked the wrestling world when they left the group and their leader high and dry on AEW Dynamite.

Things haven’t been going well for Chris Jericho and his faction over the last month, and the situation got worse when Don Callis started to pursue The Ocho to join his family.

His stablemates did not appreciate that at all and started to turn their backs one by one. It all came to a head on tonight's AEW Dynamite when all the members of the faction gave their reasons and walked out on their leader.

The fans had a lot to say regarding the split and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Check out some of the reactions below:

Aaron @AaronDetroit_ Everybody just walked away from Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society in my opinion this is going to be more of a incentive for him when he joins the Don Callis family #AEWDynamite

Humble Wrestling @HumbleWrestlng @AEW @RealJakeHager @theDaddyMagic @TheAngeloParker @annajay___ @taymelo @sammyguevara @GarciaWrestling @IAmJericho Jericho Appreciation society is one of the best factions of all time.



It was nearing its peak

Bathory @ImBathory twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Jericho Appreciation Society Mandatory Meeting is @TonyKhan and @IAmJericho piss poor attempt to recreate a WWE Bloodline angle. #AEWDynamite

While a split was in the cards for a few weeks, no one saw it transpiring the way it did. Some fans were displeased and accused AEW of making a poor imitation of The Bloodline's current angle in WWE.

While the JAS is good, they are in no way similar to The Bloodline, and AEW seemingly may have missed the boat on how to handle the possible split.

Chris Jericho to give an answer to Don Callis

As Chris Jericho was walking to the back, he was greeted by Renee Paquette to get his thoughts on the shocking event that had just transpired.

To nobody’s surprise, Don Callis showed up and said that what happened out there was unfortunate. Jericho replied to Callis and said that he would give him a definitive answer next week on AEW Dynamite.

Callis could not hide his excitement after that and said that he would get everything ready for what looks to be a big, big announcement.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here