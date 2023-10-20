Poor crowd turnout exposed during Sting's retirement announcement on AEW Dynamite this week

Wrestling fans were in for a shock when WWE Hall of Famer Sting announced his retirement plans on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Icon declared that his final match with the Jacksonville-based promotion would take place at Revolution 2024. While this news was expected to stir emotions, the reality inside the arena was quite different.

However, a fan tweet revealed many empty seats, particularly on the hard camera side, surprising people. This sight shocked fans, as AEW has been known for its passionate and packed crowds in the past.

Even though Dave Meltzer had reported that Mystico, fka Sin Cara in WWE, helped boost sales with his announcement for Rampage (taped after Dynamite), it still didn't result in a clear improvement for the show.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were shocked to see the empty arena on Dynamite, especially during the Sting segment. Some fans even humorously compared the attendance to the pandemic era, implying that the promotion might have drawn larger crowds during those challenging times.

For the past few months, it has become evident that AEW isn't drawing crowds like it used to, struggling to sell out arenas. Recently, fans have noticed a change in the atmosphere at their events, with many empty seats, whether it's Dynamite or Collision.

AEW star Sting reveals his retirement plans

WWE Hall of Famer Sting stated that his contract with AEW will end this year, and he intends to retire from professional wrestling.

Speaking with D Magazine earlier this year, Sting made his intent to retire from the squared circle clear once his run with Tony Khan's promotion wraps up.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint," stated the article.

Sting debuted on Dynamite in December 2020 and has been a key figure on the show. His presence and contributions have been significant, especially in elevating his tag team partner and protege, Darby Allin.

The WCW legend has mentioned that his final act before retirement will involve Darby somehow. It will be interesting to see if he tags with Allin or will face him in a match at Revolution next year.

