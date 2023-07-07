Popular 28-year-old AEW star undergoes surgery after suffering a freak injury, will be out for months

An AEW star who was on the company's injured list after an episode of Rampage last month, shared an update regarding the injury, revealing the requirement for surgery.

AEW has lately been dealing with a lot of injuries suffered by some of its top stars. The company also released a list of injured stars to inform the fans regarding their absence from TV. One such name added to the list last month was the 28-year-old Mexican wrestler, Bandido.

Bandido sustained a wrist injury on an episode of Rampage a few weeks ago during his match. Following the match, the 28-year-old informed the fans about the injury through an Instagram post.

A few weeks later, Bandido shared another Instagram post to reveal that he had to undergo surgery. Along with a picture in the hospital, the Mexican wrestler also assured fans that he is on the road to recovery following successful surgery.

Here is the English translation of what he wrote in the post in Spanish:

"THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!! ARIGATO!!!! Through thick and thin they have given me their love with full hands and I will never forget that!!! Now to recover! I promise to repay you in the best way FIGHTING FOR ALL OF YOU!❤️"

How did Bandido get injured and when could he return to AEW TV?

On the June 16 episode of Rampage, Bandido squared off against Konosuke Takeshita with Don Callis by his side. In conclusion, the Mexican wrestler suffered a loss. But on top of that, in the midst of the back-and-forth encounter, he sustained a wrist injury as well.

As a result, Bandido has been out of action for the past three weeks. Nevertheless, considering the successful surgery update, the 28-year-old seems to be on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, only time will tell when he will be seen back on AEW TV.

