Popular AEW act returns to Dynamite

The January 3, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Prudential Centre, Newark, New Jersey.

A tag team made their surprising return and put the tag team division on notice. The team in question is Private Party.

On the show, Orange Cassidy defeated Dante Martin in a thriller high-flying match. After the match, the rest of The Best Friends, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero came out to confront Hook and Danhausen.

Then arrived The Private Party, appearing on television after over a year. The duo said they were putting every tag team on notice. They also named FTR, Young Bucks, and even The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy and The Private Party were part of a faction named The Hardy Family Office.

The duo last wrestled on December 2, 2022, when Private Party lost to Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at AEW Rampage. That would mark the last appearance of Marq Quen as the latter suffered a shoulder injury.

From then, Isiah Kassidy had struggled in the singles division. Now that the duo has returned, fans are hoping for them to gain momentum and be a successful tag team in 2024.

