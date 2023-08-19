Unfortunate update on popular AEW star's return - Reports

AEW’s Marq Quen has been absent for a while. Since suffering an injury earlier this year, the Private Party member has been off AEW programming and was nowhere to be seen.

That has left the fans wondering about the status of his injury. Fightful Select has a rather unfortunate update. They reported that the AEW star still suffers from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of action since the start of the year and that he has not been cleared to return by the medical team.

The report also states that he has been wearing a brace/sling for a while now, and given that that is the case, he would not be returning anytime soon.

Quen last appeared on TV on December 2, 2022, when he teamed up with his partner in crime, Isiah Kassidy, as they lost to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

With fans waiting to see when he will return, it will be interesting to see the route Isiah Kassidy takes and whether or not he will pursue a singles run.

Marq Quen’s partner is reportedly not welcome on AEW Collision

CM Punk has been a hot topic for over a month in AEW. After reports that Punk has requested not to have Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, and Matt Hardy on Collision, another name has been name-dropped, which will surprise everyone.

The man in question is Marq Quen’s partner Isiah Kassidy. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that he was surprised to see Kassidy’s name on the list of wrestlers banned from appearing on Collision.

“There are a number of other people that cannot go to the Collision show including Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, Matt Hardy – I saw the name Isiah Kassidy, that was the one I didn’t know about and there are others that have never been booked for Collision and they believe they are not allowed on Collision but they’ve never been told that they haven’t been allowed on Collision," he reported. [H/T TJRWrestling]

With some massive names at odds with CM Punk, will Collision succeed or fail? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the whole CM Punk fiasco? Let us know in the comments section below.

