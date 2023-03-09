Popular AEW duo breaks up

The March 8, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite is in the books, with many major talking points coming out of it. However, one of the most notable things to happen on the show was a popular tag team parting ways.

The team in question is Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. They formed a partnership towards the end of 2022 due to their mutual hatred for Anna Jay and Tay Melo of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, Soho's change of attitude at the Revolution pay-per-view led the former WWE Superstar to turn her back on the homegrown AEW talent and, in turn, her now-former ally.

Soho assaulted Willow Nightingale when she was confronted by the popular star on Dynamite after the former wanted to spray paint Skye Blue. Nightingale tried to talk some sense into Soho, but it was useless as the latter got attacked for interfering by Soho, Saraya, and Toni Storm. Will this lead to a match between the two? Only time will tell.

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale were involved in one of the most violent matches in AEW history

During their brief stint as a tag team, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale became one of the most popular duos in the AEW women's division. Several fans praised them for their contrasting styles.

However, they meshed perfectly when they wrapped up their feud with TayJay on the January 13, 2023, edition of Rampage with a bloody and violent street fight.

Nightingale took Anna Jay out of the match with a powerbomb off the stage. Meanwhile, Soho exacted revenge on Tay Melo after the Brazilian put her on the shelf with a broken nose at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

