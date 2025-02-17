Popular AEW star addresses awkward incident with Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron is the talk of the town right now, and it seems like anything she touches turns to gold. It was evident over the last few weeks how her popularity has soared.

However, there was a time when the fans were not too fond of her and voiced their displeasure in a way that shocked everyone. One star who has now vouched for it is Anthony Bowens. The AEW star was in a faction with Max Caster and Billy Gunn called the Acclaimed.

After Harley Cameron’s recent success, Bowens took to Twitter to comment on a segment from the June 23, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. That was when Cameron was booed so loudly by the fans that it caught everyone in the ring by surprise. He wrote:

“A little insight on this segment..it went way over time and had to be edited down because they booed Harley for 3-4 minutes straight. For some reason the audio doesn’t reflect it on the broadcast but the booing was so LOUD and constant, I legitimately couldn’t hear anything from her promo. If you go 20 seconds into this vid you will see me lean in to try to figure out what she was saying. Billy even came over and said idk wtf she’s saying right now, this is so good.”

Harley Cameron speaks out after losing to Mercedes Mone

Harley Cameron lost her match against Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia. This would have been painful for two reasons.

One was because it was for the TBS title, and the other one was because the event took place in her home country of Australia. After the match, she cut a backstage promo where she reflected on the match and her experience. She said:

“Oh, I don't even know what to say. I think that was one of the best moments of my life and it didn't end up how I wanted but it's just the beginning, you know. Like it honestly is just the beginning. I left you so many years ago, no idea what was gonna happen, and just to come home today, and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off.”

Harley Cameron has definitely staked a claim for herself in the company, and it will be interesting to see the kind of plans Tony Khan has for her moving forward.

