Popular AEW star not cleared to compete on Collision, Tony Khan names replacement

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that a popular star suffered an illness ahead of her match on Collision this week, and she has been replaced by another star as well.

The popular AEW star in question is Kiera Hogan. The 29-year-old star has been a part of the All Elite roster for the past few years now. She was scheduled to compete in a singles bout against Serena Deeb this week on Collision. Serena recently made her return to in-ring competition and has been on a roll lately as well.

Unfortunately, Kiera Hogan is set to miss Collision as she is currently suffering from an illness. Nonetheless, Tony Khan has a replacement for Hogan, as she is unable to compete.

TK took to the "X" social media platform to announce Lady Frost as Hogan's replacement:

"With Kiera Hogan not cleared to compete tonight due to illness, the exciting Lady Frost will step up and collide vs The Professor Serena Deeb on @TNTdrama TONIGHT!"

While it's unfortunate that Kiera Hogan is not able to compete, it could also be a blessing in disguise for Lady Frost after Tony Khan's announcement. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the match this week.

