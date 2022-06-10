Popular AEW star considers main event match against Sting as his biggest moment in pro wrestling yet

A fan-favorite AEW star made a surprising revelation just hours ago about the moment that made him feel like he 'made it' in pro wrestling.

Ever since arriving in AEW, Sting has been seen as a timeless veteran. So far, he has mostly been a mentor to Darby Allin. But when he gets involved in a match, fans find it hard to believe that he is currently in his sixties due to his skills.

Earlier this year, The Icon had a rare match-up as the duo of Sting and Darby Allin faced the Acclaimed in a tag team match. The fight became brutal as it spilled outside the squared circle, leading to several high-stakes bumps.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Anthony Bowens stated that he saw the main event match as his 'made it' moment in pro wrestling.

"Main-eventing Dynamite against Sting."

While the Acclaimed is yet to win any major titles, the duo of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have already been 'acclaimed' by fans for their entrance with a freestyle rap. What remains to be seen is whether they will be able to carry this momentum forward in the coming weeks.

Anthony Bowens is currently out of AEW action with an injury

In an unfortunate turn of events, Anthony Bowens was sidelined last month due to a knee injury.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage https://t.co/QtSga0eFeC

While The Acclaimed member has successfully undergone surgery, he is yet to make an in-ring return. However, Bowens has been appearing on AEW TV programming, albeit in a wheelchair pushed by Billy Gunn.

Meanwhile, The Acclaimed has been teaming up with the Gunn Club lately. Austin and Colten Gunn have featured quite prominently alongside Max Caster as the stars look to build up momentum for a dominant run.

