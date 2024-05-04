Popular AEW star to debut at major event this weekend

A popular AEW star is set to debut at a major wrestling show this weekend. The talent in question is Daniel Garcia.

The Red Death has emerged as one of the most promising budding stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion since signing with AEW in 2021. Garcia impressed fans with his performances in the 2023 Continental Classic, and also teamed with FTR to pick up a huge win over The House of Black in an Escape The Cage Elimination Match on Collision earlier this year.

The New York native was last seen in action on the April 27, 2024, episode of Rampage, where he tagged with NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata to defeat Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor. It now appears that Garcia will make his debut in the independent wrestling promotion, House of Glory, on their upcoming show.

The official X/Twitter profile of HOG revealed that The Dragon Slayer would appear on HOG Cinco de Mayo 2024, which will emanate from the NYC Arena on May 5, 2024.

The pay-per-view will feature several other AEW names such as Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, who will face each other in singles action. Furthermore, former All Elite talent Mike Santana will defend the HOG World Heavyweight Title against Psycho Clown.

Daniel Garcia reflected on CM Punk's 2021 AEW debut

Even though CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling run came to a bitter conclusion with his termination in 2023, his debut on Rampage: The First Dance in 2021 endures as one of the promotion's most iconic moments.

Daniel Garcia recently reflected on the former AEW World Champion's arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion. During a conversation on the ROAR Around The Ring podcast, the former ROH Pure Champion spoke of facing Jon Moxley in the main event of the show, and the excitement of the audience in the United Center in anticipation of and in response to Punk's debut.

"It was me and Mox [Jon Moxley] in the main event of that show and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd ever. Completely sold out United Center, like 15,000 people seeing him for the first time in seven years. What an insane moment to have, and to have etched in the history books of AEW," Daniel Garcia said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Tony Khan fired Punk after the latter's infamous backstage altercation with Jack Perry during All In 2023. The Best in the World wasted little time to return to WWE, making his shocking comeback to the Triple H-led company at Survivor Series 2023.

Thoughts on Daniel Garcia's All Elite Wrestling run so far? Hit the discuss buttton and share!

