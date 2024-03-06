Top star makes a bold statement about CM Punk's AEW debut

A popular AEW star claimed that CM Punk's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion still stands for him as a time when he experienced the loudest crowd he has ever heard. The star in question would be Daniel Garcia.

The Straight Edge Superstar shocked the world when he came out of retirement to sign with AEW back in 2021. He made his first appearance during Rampage: The First Dance and was greeted by an incredible crowd at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago.

During his appearance on the ROAR Around The Ring podcast, Daniel Garcia looked back at the show and claimed that it indeed was the loudest pop he had ever heard. He was in the main event that night against Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and a sold-out crowd was in attendance.

"It was me and Mox [Jon Moxley] in the main event of that show and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd ever. Completely sold out United Center, like 15,000 people seeing him for the first time in seven years. What an insane moment to have, and to have etched in the history books of AEW," Daniel Garcia said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for the Second City Saint remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre continued trolling CM Punk

CM Punk is currently associated with WWE, as he made his return to the Stamford-based company after almost ten years. However, he is currently dealing with a tricep injury, which will put him on the shelf till after WrestleMania 40.

One man who has been enjoying Punk's discomfort has been Drew McIntyre, who will compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Contending for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, The Scottish Warrior could possibly have a WrestleMania moment of his own.

Taking to X/Twitter, McIntyre posted a clip of himself exiting the venue after the latest episode of RAW, and as he was driving out of the parking area, he was greeted by fans. However, they began to boo him and started doing the CM Punk chants.

The Scottish Warrior countered this by mocking Punk and even playing his theme song on his car's speakers.

You can see Drew McIntyre's tweet below:

With Punk without a definite timeline until his return, Drew will continue bathing in the spotlight as he looks determined to defeat Seth Rollins and walk out of The Show of Shows as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

