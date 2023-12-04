Popular AEW star discloses the real reason for having just 10 matches in 2023 (Exclusive)

A popular AEW star has revealed why they haven't been performing on TV as much over the past few months.

The star in question is Satnam Singh. He has only wrestled 10 matches in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. Singh's latest bout was a World Trios Championship contest against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at the All Out pay-per-view.

The star has wrestled a total of 12 matches this year, with the other two bouts taking place outside AEW. One was on the annual Chris Jericho Cruise in February, and the other was a four-on-one handicap match at a WrestlePro event in the same month.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Singh mentioned that AEW has a stacked roster, with many stars waiting for the right story.

“I think with me you have to figure out the stories, it’s like there’s so many wrestlers over there right now. It’s almost like over 300 wrestlers, you know? So we try to put everything together so we have like almost — I think we have like four shows in a week. Like on a Wednesday we have ROH, Dynamite, and Rampage, and then on Saturday, we have Collision, then ROH. So we have a lot of shows going on."

Singh added that he was visiting his family in India and would soon return to the ring.

"I talk to Sonjay Dutt, and I talk to Jeff Jarrett, and also Jay Lethal ‘So what’s the story? What’s going on? So, I think when I come back from India, we will start going back on the road. There will be stories for sure. But we are taking a break for a couple of weeks.” [6:44 - 7:42]

Satnam Singh's close friend has been wrestling a lot in AEW

While Satnam Singh is out of action now, one of his teammates has been putting in a lot of work in All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks.

Following Full Gear, it was announced that Jay Lethal would participate in the inaugural Continental Classic tournament. However, the former ROH World Champion hasn't found much success thus far.

Lethal has lost both of his opening matches to Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley, respectively. With his next bout being against Jay White, it looks like the path will only get more challenging for Lethal.

