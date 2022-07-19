"I don't give a f*ck" - Popular AEW star dismisses interest in a major event, vows to destroy Chris Jericho

Eddie Kingston wanted no part of "Shark Week" as he is solely focused on decimating Chris Jericho in their upcoming match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Kingston and Jericho will collide in a gruesome Barbed Wire Everywhere Death match. Jericho's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, will be suspended above in a shark cage to keep up with the theme of the TV series.

This year's "Shark Week" will be televised on Discovery Channel, the sibling-network of TNT and TBS. Discovery is from Warner Bros. while AEW is aired on TNT and TBS as part of the merger.

Speaking to TV Insider, Mad King said he doesn't care about the shark-theme programming. Kingston also didn't mind the structure or the stipulation because he just wanted to annihilate The Wizard.

"I don’t give a f*ck about Shark Week. I just wanted to fight Jericho, and whatever the company needs to do to have, what is that word, synergy, I’m all for it. I don't care if it's a shark cage or a dog cage. I just want to fight Jericho and throw him through barbed wire," Kingston exclaimed. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The two have been getting at each other's throats for months now and their rivalry might've reached a breaking point this time. It would be interesting to see if Wednesday's match indicates the end of their beef or if things only just got started after all.

Eddie Kingston guaranteed he would shatter Chris Jericho this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho had a segment addressing all his attacks towards Eddie Kingston's friends on last week's Dynamite. Jericho added that he would bring back an old persona, the Painmaker, for next week's Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

Kingston didn't seem unfazed by Jericho's message during a backstage promo with Ruby Soho and Ortiz, two victims of The Wizard's wrath. The Mad King then swore that he would destroy the latter and have fun at the same time.

Clearly, Kingston couldn't wait to put his hands on Jericho once again. Fans will have to watch this week's AEW Dynamite to witness a possible bloodbath between the two.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho's upcoming barbed wire everywhere match? Sound off in the comments below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far