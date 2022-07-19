Create
Notifications

"I don't give a f*ck" - Popular AEW star dismisses interest in a major event, vows to destroy Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho will bring back his &quot;Painmaker&quot; persona this week on AEW Dynamite.
Chris Jericho will bring back his "Painmaker" persona this week on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jul 19, 2022 08:31 AM IST

Eddie Kingston wanted no part of "Shark Week" as he is solely focused on decimating Chris Jericho in their upcoming match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Kingston and Jericho will collide in a gruesome Barbed Wire Everywhere Death match. Jericho's faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, will be suspended above in a shark cage to keep up with the theme of the TV series.

This year's "Shark Week" will be televised on Discovery Channel, the sibling-network of TNT and TBS. Discovery is from Warner Bros. while AEW is aired on TNT and TBS as part of the merger.

Speaking to TV Insider, Mad King said he doesn't care about the shark-theme programming. Kingston also didn't mind the structure or the stipulation because he just wanted to annihilate The Wizard.

"I don’t give a f*ck about Shark Week. I just wanted to fight Jericho, and whatever the company needs to do to have, what is that word, synergy, I’m all for it. I don't care if it's a shark cage or a dog cage. I just want to fight Jericho and throw him through barbed wire," Kingston exclaimed. [H/T WrestlingInc]
Months of bad blood between @MadKing1981 and @IAmJericho have lead to this: Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match (with JAS Suspended In Shark Cage) at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on Wednesday at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/0EsPuEQe1h

The two have been getting at each other's throats for months now and their rivalry might've reached a breaking point this time. It would be interesting to see if Wednesday's match indicates the end of their beef or if things only just got started after all.

Eddie Kingston guaranteed he would shatter Chris Jericho this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho had a segment addressing all his attacks towards Eddie Kingston's friends on last week's Dynamite. Jericho added that he would bring back an old persona, the Painmaker, for next week's Barbed Wire Everywhere match.

Kingston didn't seem unfazed by Jericho's message during a backstage promo with Ruby Soho and Ortiz, two victims of The Wizard's wrath. The Mad King then swore that he would destroy the latter and have fun at the same time.

Also Read Story Continues below
"Chris I am going to hurt you and enjoy it" - Eddie Kington to Chris Jericho on their Barbed Wire Everywhere match NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamiteTune into #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Week 1 LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/evehXKsUB7

Clearly, Kingston couldn't wait to put his hands on Jericho once again. Fans will have to watch this week's AEW Dynamite to witness a possible bloodbath between the two.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho's upcoming barbed wire everywhere match? Sound off in the comments below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...