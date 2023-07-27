Popular AEW star is finally "coming out of his little shell," says Jim Cornette

While Jim Cornette has been very outspoken in his criticism of AEW, he believes there is a silver lining when it comes to a particular star.

The star in question is Darby Allin. The 30-year-old daredevil has accomplished quite a bit in AEW, winning the TNT Championship twice and being grouped with the legendary veteran Sting. However, he has never been able to bag the company's top prize: the AEW World Championship.

Despite his achievements, Jim Cornette believes that it is only now that Darby is breaking out of his shell. Speaking on a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager talked about the former TNT Champion's latest segment on Collision.

“Darby says he’s gonna become the new TNT Champion at All Out and he cut a good promo. Darby is coming out of his little shell, his cocoon, his coffin, whatever he was f*cking wrapped up in for all that time when he’s in front of people and he’s got something to work with. He suggested a tag team match and got the fans to want the match.”

Jim Cornette recently criticized another AEW star

While Darby Allin has been slightly elevated in Jim Cornette's eyes, MJF has had a downfall.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager explained that MJF's recent storyline with Adam Cole had led to him losing interest in the reigning world champion.

"I have to say that they had done the impossible and made me not give a sh*t about MJF," Cornette said. "I just put this on speed search at that point because what the f*ck. I’m sure whatever the rest of the sh*t that they did was, the people in the building loved it and I’m sure that they’re gonna continue to love it. But goddamn it, I can’t watch this f*cking fake silliness with children. It’s, if nothing else, disrespectful to the wrestling business, but also, again, long-term, not good." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF.

