AEW has "done the impossible" with 27-year-old star, says WWE veteran Jim Cornette

The creative department of WWE's biggest competition, AEW, has received massive flak from a veteran.

The veteran in question is none other than Jim Cornette. While he has been largely critical of the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming, he has previously expressed interest in MJF and his work. However, the recent storyline involving The Salt of the Earth and Adam Cole has apparently not helped.

Speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated his disapproval of MJF's recent angle in AEW.

"I have to say that they had done the impossible and made me not give a sh*t about MJF," Cornette said. "I just put this on speed search at that point because what the f*ck. I’m sure whatever the rest of the sh*t that they did was, the people in the building loved it and I’m sure that they’re gonna continue to love it. But goddamn it, I can’t watch this f*cking fake silliness with children. It’s, if nothing else, disrespectful to the wrestling business, but also, again, long-term, not good." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Jim Cornette recently also talked about his relationship with another WWE veteran

AEW star Matt Hardy's relationship with Jim Cornette has deteriorated over the last few days, owing to them engaging in a war of words on Twitter.

Cornette has talked further about the incident, including addressing the former WWE Superstar's claims that they were no longer friends. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, he stated:

"He's [Matt Hardy] just so wounded because he felt like that I said we can't be friends anymore. I don't want to be his friend anymore. I never said I didn't want to be his friend anymore. He's doing some sh**ty wrestling, and they damaged his brain, and I'm sorry that all those things are happening," Cornette said. [From 02:06 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Matt Hardy will also hit back at Jim Cornette again.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here