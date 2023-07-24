Retired WWE veteran denies Matt Hardy's claims that they are no longer friends; says AEW has 'damaged his brain'

Matt Hardy has become the talk of the wrestling world lately, thanks to his online spat with former WWE manager Jim Cornette and the co-host of his podcast, The Great Brian Last.

The two men have recently traded barbs on Twitter after the AEW star called out the "toxic Cornette Cult" while asserting that fans should give The Elite their flowers. Hardy even claimed that Cornette took issue with him and Chris Jericho partaking in the stadium stampede match in AEW.

During the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette denied those claims and lashed out at Matt Hardy for being involved in "some sh**ty wrestling."

"He's just so wounded because he felt like that I said we can't be friends anymore. I don't want to be his friend anymore. I never said I didn't want to be his friend anymore. He's doing some sh**ty wrestling, and they damaged his brain, and I'm sorry that all those things are happening," Cornette said. (2:06 onwards)

Matt Hardy praises WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Matt Hardy had been involved in some captivating feuds during his illustrious time in WWE. One of his fiercest rivals was Rey Mysterio. Fans have fond memories of some of their matches, with the WrestleMania XIX showdown for the Cruiserweight title being the most memorable.

During the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW veteran praised Mysterio and called him "the greatest luchador to ever do it."

"In my opinion, Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador to ever do it," Hardy said. "He broke so many barriers — so special. On top of being one of the most talented guys I've ever been blessed to step in the ring with, and wrestled so many times, both as opponents and his partners — he's incredibly talented, but he's also a phenomenal human being. One of the best guys I've ever met, and it's been an honor to say that I got to work with him so much"

The Master of the 619 is scheduled to face fellow LWO member Santos Escobar (billed as mentor vs. student) in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tournament. The winner will become the #1 contender for Austin Theory's title ahead of SummerSlam.

