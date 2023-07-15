WWE veteran fires back at Matt Hardy after being called "toxic"

A WWE veteran has responded and fired back at Matt Hardy for calling him toxic in a recent Twitter exchange.

The WWE veteran is none other than Jim Cornette, who has had recent heated exchanges with former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy on Twitter. Both have used harsh words against each other, which tells us that the two men are no longer friends.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, The WWE veteran fired back at Hardy's comments:

"He wanted to give his friends their flowers. Now and it's only because of haters and the toxic Cornette cults that everybody in the world love and get all furry and fuzzy over everything that my friend who also employ me and pay me and it can't be legitimately because anybody in the world would ever just say. No these guys are the sh*ts, I don't like their wrestling. I think they're silly phony f*cking childish critens."

He continued:

"No, it's you and I brian, because I don't think the cultive Cornette being toxic, poisonous. I know what he's saying, he's saying we're just toxic and poisonous and we have toxic poisonous listeners and that's the only reason that anybody in the world could possibly dislike my friends, so give them flowers." [ 3:05- 4:22]

You can check out the video below.

Veteran explains why Twitter feud between Jim Cornette and former WWE superstar Matt Hardy is a good thing

A wrestling legend recently discussed the Twitter exchanges between former WWE superstar Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette.

The beef between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette happened due to Hardy claiming that stars like The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page don't get the credit they deserve because of people like Jim Cornette and his fans.

During the recent edition of UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, wrestling legend Bill Apter stated that he thinks the feud between Hardy and Cornette might have gone too far.

"This whole thing that's been going on between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette is getting kind of out of hand." [08:08 - 08:19]

However, Apter did see some positivity in the feud and explained how it has helped in keeping Hardy and Cornette's name relevant.

"Jim Cornette was a photographer for our magazines and other magazines forever, and I've known him forever, he's really a great guy, he really is. But he's controversial, he likes to stir up the 'sh,' and Matt Hardy is kind of feeding right in to this. So my opinion on this whole thing is that, this will sound crazy but, it's good for both of them, they're both 'breaking the internet' with this all this stuff." [08:56 - 09:28]

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND RYAN @RyanOguri Matt's right though. I know it's cool to hate on The Bucks and Hangman if you're a Punk/Collision fan but not from me. Give those guys their flowers. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. twitter.com/ryanoguri/stat…

