Working with 48-year-old WWE Superstar "an honor" according to Matt Hardy; "blessed" to step into the ring with him

Matt Hardy recently stated that it was "an honor" to work with 48-year-old WWE Superstar.

Ever since his WWE debut, Rey Mysterio has been a popular name in the WWE Universe. His high-flying moves were way ahead of his time and even at 48 years old, he still manages to impress the fans with his skills.

It's safe to say that Rey Mysterio may be one of the greatest luchadors in professional wrestling. Through the years, he has shared the ring with many notable wrestlers and Hall of Famers like Edge.

He even wrestled Matt Hardy who recently revealed that he was blessed to step into the ring with Rey Mysterio on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"In my opinion, Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador to ever do it," Hardy said. "He broke so many barriers — so special. On top of being one of the most talented guys I've ever been blessed to step in the ring with, and wrestled so many times, both as opponents and his partners — he's incredibly talented, but he's also a phenomenal human being. One of the best guys I've ever met, and it's been an honor to say that I got to work with him so much." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Matt Hardy recalled his 2003 SmackDown match against Rey Mysterio

Matt and Rey Mysterio have clashed many times during their careers. However, the AEW star recalls one of their matches as being a big deal.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar recalled his June 2003 match against Mysterio as a big deal.

"The one wherever I drop [sic] the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]," Hardy recalled, referring to their June 2003 match. "That was very cool. That was a big deal." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Matt and Rey have put on many epic encounters over the years. Hence, it is sad that we may have to wait a while before we get to see one more match between these men.

