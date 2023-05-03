WWE veteran says major match against Rey Mysterio on SmackDown was a "big deal" 

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently recalled his match against Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown in June 2003.

Matt Hardy, widely known as one-half of The Hardy Boyz, has had his fair share of great solo runs. At one point in his career, he even held the Cruiserweight Championship. Matt featured in several memorable matches during his lengthy WWE tenure, including one against Mysterio on the blue brand.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star was asked to mention his most memorable moment on the SmackDown brand. While The Broken One found it challenging to give a definite answer, he fondly remembered his Cruiserweight Championship match against Mysterio. Matt also described what happened that night, saying:

"The one wherever I drop [sic] the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]," Hardy recalled, referring to their June 2003 match. "That was very cool. That was a big deal." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Although the bout resulted in Matt Hardy dropping the title, he still considers the showdown one of the most memorable moments of his time on SmackDown.

SmackDown has featured many memorable moments over the years, and even former WWE stars appreciate the memories they created on the brand. The Friday night program is now home to some of the top names in the industry, including Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Matt Hardy has a former opponent in mind to win the new WWE title

It seems like everyone in the wrestling industry is weighing in on WWE's new top prize, the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, AEW star Matt Hardy has picked one of his former opponents to win the prestigious title.

On his podcast, Hardy mentioned that Seth Rollins should be the first holder of the RAW-exclusive championship.

"I feel like I would try and make a guy. Yeah, I'm good with that [Seth Rollins winning the World Heavyweight Championship]. Seth Rollins would be a great pacemaker for the championship. He'd really set the tone well for that title." [12:15 - 13:00]

Rollins seems focused on capturing the new World Heavyweight Championship as he cut a passionate promo after the title was introduced by Triple H. Hence, it will be interesting to see if he can lead the red brand as its top champion.

