"That's wrestling" - Jim Cornette says "it was magic" when MJF got together with former AEW Champion on-screen

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently broke down the reasons behind the massively acclaimed MJF-CM Punk feud in AEW.

While the Second City Saint has always been regarded as one of the best performers on the mic, MJF has also recently made a name for himself. The Long Island native is seemingly a prodigy, cutting incredible promos every time he is handed the mic.

Speaking about the notable feud between the two in AEW previously, Jim Cornette spoke up in a recent interview with Inside the Ropes about why CM Punk is special.

"He talks to people, he sounds genuine, he looks genuine... CM Punk is not the, he doesn't have the physique of Ric Flair, nor the outlandish persona. He is not the greatest worker in the world like Eddie Guerrero. But he understands mentally what wrestling is and he was one of the only ones on TV over the last six months or so exhibiting that... One of the other ones was MJF, and when they got together it was magic, because that's wrestling," said Cornette. [From 1:37 to 2:21]

The WWE veteran has previously praised AEW star MJF

Aside from CM Punk, Jim Cornette has also been appreciative of MJF as well.

In an episode of the Jim Cornette experience, the veteran spoke about how the Salt of the Earth was an exceptional talent.

"The rest of them are all playing a part but that guy, he could be a f****ng a***ole. I can see that I think that's the attribute that MJF has that... that nobody else can pull off is people are not really sure. He might be a talented guy and also an a***ole but he's doing a great job," Cornette said. [From 2:07 to 2:27]

MJF is currently the AEW World Champion. It remains to be seen how his reign will progress in the coming weeks.

