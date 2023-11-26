Popular AEW star finally returns from injury after 8 months

An AEW star who has been absent from TV for the last eight months has finally made his return on the most recent episode of Collision and reunited with his popular faction.

On this week's Collision, Darius Martin appeared backstage alongside Action Andretti. Just when they were talking about the "Top Flight" tag team, the star in question, Dante Martin, surprisingly showed up. Dante made his All Elite debut back in 2020 and has been a full-time performer since then.

However, he had been out of action for months after suffering an injury earlier this year. Dante hurt his ankle earlier while taking a bump from the top of the ladder right through the table. It was unclear when he will be seen back on TV. Thankfully, he made his return on Collision this week.

Meanwhile, Dante has reunited with Darius Martin, and they said, "It's time to take flight."

This could be a great addition to the current AEW tag team division. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see when Dante makes his return to action.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan and the company higher-ups have in store for the "Top Flight" and Dante amid his return.

