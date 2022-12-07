Popular AEW star furious about criticism disparities between Jon Moxley and major stars' in-ring recklessness to female talent

Over time, AEW has garnered widespread criticism and backlash for the botches during matches. While it is not uncommon for wrestlers to accidentally miss a move in the ring, it seems AEW has received the short end of the stick, with wrestling fans noticing blatant botches in the squared circle. Athena recently addressed the criticisms she received for her match against Jody Threat on an edition of DARK.

A few weeks ago, Jon Moxley clotheslined Hangman Page during a match, which resulted in the latter suffering a concussion. Additionally, multiple stars have been severely injured and out of in-ring action for long durations.

On an edition of DARK in Canada, the former NXT Women's Champion went up against Jody Threat. During their match, it seemed her opponent missed a spot and was dazed on how to proceed. Athena assaulted her with punches, which many cited as dangerous in the ring.

The former NXT Women's Champion pointed out the disparity in criticisms the men seemingly receive for their viciousness in the squared circle in comparison to her controversial match with Jody Threat a couple of months ago.

"People forget that the girls can hit just as hard as the guys. I have to sit there and see Jon Moxley and (Chris) Jericho and (Wheeler) Yuta and all these guys hit the tar out of each other. I guarantee you if I was a man, I feel like there wouldn’t be as much backlash or anything like that," she said. [H/T F4W Online]

Hangman Page returned last week to confront Jon Moxley following absence from AEW television

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page collided in the main event of an October edition of Dynamite. It ended with Page being stretchered out of the arena. In his absence, MJF challenged Moxley at Full Gear, where he won his first title reign as AEW World Champion.

Last week, while the Blackpool Combat Club member addressed the fans, Page interrupted him, and a brawl erupted between the two.

At Full Gear, William Regal turned on the former WWE Champion when he assisted MJF in winning the title. Moxley confronted Regal on the Dynamite that followed, but Bryan Danielson managed to calm him down. Last week, the former NXT General Manager was written off of AEW television, following which it was reported he was returning to WWE.

