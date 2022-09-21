"There's a misconception" - Popular AEW star hates one thing about his comparisons to WWE legend The Rock

AEW star Ricky Starks recently opened up on being compared to WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and one thing he hates about it.

Fans have been comparing Starks to The Rock, more specifically the latter's younger version, for a while now. The AEW star's similar physical features and charisma to that of The Brahma Bull are continuously getting noticed.

Speaking to Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, Starks felt being likened to The Rock was a huge compliment. However, the former FTW Champion disclosed that he hates people who claim that he's just copying the former WWE Champion.

"I really don’t [hate the comparison]. In fact, it’s a huge compliment to have. I think there’s a misconception that I hate the comparison; I actually don’t. What I hate about the comparison sometimes is people say, 'You steal the Rock. You try to be just like …' And it’s like, I actually don’t," Starks laid out.

Starks is in a heated rivalry right now with former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter defeated the former at AEW All Out in a quick match.

AEW star Ricky Starks revealed that he was a huge fan of WWE legend The Undertaker

During the same interview, the former FTW Champion stressed that The Rock wasn't really his idol growing up. Starks opened up about being a huge follower of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in his childhood years.

Ricky Starks also addressed those who were constantly bringing up that he was pretending to be like The Brahma Bull, where in reality, he's just carving his own identity.

"The Rock was never … the Rock was no. 3 on my list of favorite wrestlers; Undertaker was no. 1. So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I’m trying to be someone else [copying The Rock], that’s when I have an issue with it," Starks added.

Last week on Dynamite, Starks attacked arch-nemesis Hobbs. The Absolute One will have an opportunity to get even with the big man as they will collide once again this Friday on Rampage: Grand Slam.

What do you think about Ricky Starks being compared to The Rock? Let us know your thoughts on the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far