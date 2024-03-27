Popular AEW star injured

AEW cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries. Recently, it was revealed that a popular All Elite star has joined the injury list. The star in question is Chuck Taylor.

Chuck has been in the wrestling business for over two decades. He became All Elite in 2019. The last time wrestling fans saw Taylor in action on TV was in the October 4, 2023 edition of Rampage. He, along with his Best Friends stablemate Trent Beretta and The Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy), defeated the team of Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard).

A few hours ago, Tony Khan reported on X that Trent Beretta and Orange Casiddy will have a tag team match against the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

A curious fan asked why Trent is teaming up with Cassidy instead of Chuck Taylor. The tweet caught Trent's attention, and he replied, saying the following:

"He’s hurt we’ve talked about it a whole bunch dont be an annoying person," he tweeted

Expand Tweet

AEW star Chuck Taylor claimed to be the new leader of the CHAOS faction

CHAOS is a pro wrestling stable primarily performing in NJPW and AEW. Kazuchika Okada was the leader of the group (after Shinsuke Nakamura) until he left the Japanese wrestling promotion and jumped ship to AEW earlier this month.

Following Okada's departure from NJPW, Chunk Taylor took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to declare himself as the new leader of CHAOS.

"I think I’m the leader of CHAOS now," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chuck hasn't been very active on CHAOS, as he has been busy fulfilling his commitments toward his other stable Best Friends. However, the wrestling fans haven't seen him much active with the Brest Freinds either, as he is injured, according to Trent Beretta on X.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you miss seeing Chuck Taylor in action? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion