AEW star claims he's the new leader of popular stable previously led by Kazuchika Okada

Last night's AEW Dynamite featured the official debut of Japanese phenom Kazuchika Okada as the newest member of the company's roster. As the wrestling world exploded over the blockbuster signing, All Elite star Chuck Taylor ruminated on his position within Okada's former stable, CHAOS.

Kazuchika Okada headed up the CHAOS stable for several years as the Ace of NJPW. AEW's Chuck Taylor was also a member and still maintains his status, having represented the faction alongside Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Now with Okada having signed with AEW and joining up with The Elite, Chuckie T does believe he might be the leader of CHAOS. He took to X (formerly Twitter) today to post as much:

"I think I’m the leader of CHAOS now"

As of now, Chuck Taylor remains partnered with Trent Beretta in AEW's tag team division. Whether he takes an active role in CHAOS again remains to be seen.

Kazuchika Okada joining The Young Bucks has reportedly been in the works for months

Kazuchika Okada's AEW debut was expected by many; however, his heel turn and alliance with the villainous Young Bucks on last night's Dynamite took everyone by surprise.

The Rainmaker has been good friends with The Bucks for several years, but it seemed unthinkable to insert such a huge star into one of the most hated groups currently on television.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the plan for Okada to join The Young Bucks was developed several months ago:

"That one, The Young Bucks segment with Okada, has been known for, not by me, but it has been known by the Young Bucks and Okada and Tony Khan for literally months. It was Tony Khan's idea to do this a long time ago," said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Bucks officially suspended Hangman Adam Page and fired Kenny Omega from The Elite last night, then brought Okada in to replace The Cleaner. The villainous EVPs will seemingly look to consolidate their power alongside The Rainmaker in the coming weeks.

