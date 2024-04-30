Popular AEW star issues an apology

An AEW star apologized to his former stablemates seeking forgiveness for betraying them. The star being discussed is Preston Vance.

The Dark Order was one of the most over factions in the promotion during the start of AEW in 2019, with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson leading them. Their popularity was boosted after Brodie Lee joined the faction as The Exalted One. After his untimely passing, the group lost any momentum they had and became directionless.

In 2022, La Faccion Ingobernable briefly feuded with The Dark Order. However, things took a dark turn once Preston Vance, formerly known as 10, betrayed his stable and joined Rush and Company in November 2022.

In the latest edition of Being The Dark Order, Vance approached his former stablemates and apologized. He also said that he was in a dark phase at that time.

"I just want to apologize for what I did. I was in a dark place in my life, and I’m not pointing fingers, I’m not blaming anyone, but you guys kind of enabled my substance abuse," Preston Vance said. (H/T Fightful)

Brodie Lee's wife apologizes to AEW's The Dark Order

In the previous edition of Being the Dark Order, Amanda Huber asked for forgiveness from the faction, saying she was being short-tempered.

“I owe you guys an apology. I’ve been really short tempered with you guys. I love you guys. We are family. You know, with the kids and everything, I’ve been so stressed and took it out on you guys, which is unfair. I am really sorry. The problem is that when you guys get into your little mischief, I am the one that hears about it,” she said.

Dark Order lost their last match against the Best Friends on an episode of Rampage. It will be interesting to see if Preston will return to the Dark Order in the future.