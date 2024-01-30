Wife of late Brodie Lee issues an apology to multiple AEW stars

AEW's Community Engagement Coordinator Amanda Huber, wife of the late great Brodie Lee, recently issued an apology to multiple AEW stars in an emotional video. The stars that she apologized to are none other than her late husband’s faction, The Dark Order.

John Silver, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds have been on the receiving end of a lot of stick from Amanda for trying to be a bad influence on her young son, Brodie Lee Jr.

During the latest episode of Being The Elite, Amanda finally confronted the trio to apologize.

“I owe you guys an apology. I’ve been really short tempered with you guys. I love you guys. We are family. You know, with the kids and everything, I’ve been so stressed and took it out on you guys, which is unfair. I am really sorry. The problem is that when you guys get into your little mischief, I am the one that hears about it,” she said. [11:45 - 12:14]

While all this is a work, it is hilarious to see the story develop into a compelling one. It also shows the kind of chemistry all of them share.

Adam Copeland pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Adam Copeland paid a touching tribute to late star Brodie Lee a few weeks back on Dynamite: Homecoming.

Copeland teamed up with Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and Preston Vance to defeat Lance Archer and the Mogul Embassy. Ahead of the match, the erstwhile Edge paid his tribute to Brodie.

Adam wore a t-shirt with the logo of his favorite NHL team, Toronto Maple Leafs. Around the logo were the words, ‘Jon Huber Forever.’ Jon Huber is the real name of the late great Brodie Lee.

You can check out the tweet here.

Copeland recently joined AEW following the expiry of his WWE contract. He had a lengthy and intense feud with Christian Cage and also battled Minoru Suzuki on the January 24 edition of Dynamite.

Did you like Adam Copeland’s tribute to Brodie Lee? Tell us in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here