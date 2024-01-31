Popular AEW star names Bryan Danielson as his toughest opponent, teases big rematch

An AEW star believes Bryan Danielson is the toughest wrestler he has ever faced. The star who gave his opinion was Anthony Bowens.

Danielson is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the industry. His ruthless hard-hitting style is well-known to almost every wrestler in the wrestling business.

On the November 5, 2021, edition of Rampage, The American Dragon defeated Anthony Bowens in a hard-fought match.

Recently, a user on Twitter asked Anthony Bowens who was the toughest wrestler he had ever faced. He named Bryan Danielson as the toughest wrestler he had ever competed against. He also stated that he is eagerly waiting for their second contest.

"Definitely Danielson, I await round 2," Anthony Bowens shared.

Teddy Long says Bryan Danielson is 'The Undertaker' of AEW

The American Dragon was revealed as one of the names involved in the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk last year. Since then, Bryan has been seen as an authority figure by fans and a locker room leader by his peers.

Recently, former WWE personality Teddy Long compared Danielson's reputation to The Undertaker. The Deadman was famously known as a problem solver backstage in WWE.

"Here's what you got to look at. Danielson, before he made that decision, he was appointed that position. So, it made it legal for him to make that call. But we know Bryan, nice as he is, I'm sure he would do it right. He was like 'Taker, 'Taker was the locker room captain. If you had problems, you would go to Undertaker, and 'Taker would smooth 'em out, or get everything straightened out. So that's kind of what that was, and sometimes, it's better for the talent to deal with the talent," Teddy Long said.

In Bryan's most recent match on Collision, he defeated Yuji Nagata in a stellar display of skills and athleticism.

Do you think Anthony Bowens will prevail over The American Dragon if the duo face each other again? Let us know in the comments section below.

