Popular AEW star offers to become Mercedes Mone's new tag team partner

Mercedes Mone is on her way to make history while eyeing a new piece of gold in AEW. Amidst her preparation, a popular star from the women's division offered The CEO to be her new tag team partner.The aforementioned star, Harley Cameron, has also challenged Mone for her TBS title. On the October 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, which celebrated six years of the show, Renee Paquette interviewed Mercedes Mone in a backstage segment. She asked the reigning champion about her current goal of clinching her tenth consecutive title while also reminding the fans that Mone will become the longest reigning TBS champion in 16 days.This led to The CEO to reveal that she would be hosting an Open Challenge for her title next week on Title Tuesday against a local competitor from the host city, Jacksonville, Florida. Switching gears, Renee Paquette then asked Mone about the newly introduced AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.The former RAW Women's Champion expressed her admiration for tag team wrestling and was excited to know who her partner is going to be. Just then, Harley Cameron appeared with the Mone puppet and offered to align with her former ally and rival. Mercedes Mone reminded her that things fell apart everytime they were a cohesive unit.She also brought their losses as a tag team, and seemingly referenced the fact that it was Cameron who caused Mone to lose her very first AEW match. The TBS champion rejected her offer and stormed off, leaving Cameron dejected.While Mercedes Mone might have declined to become Harley Cameron's partner right now, their partnership was highly appreciated earlier this year. With the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team champions to be crowned soon, it remains to be seen if Cameron will be able to convince Mone to reconsider.