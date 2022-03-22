Popular AEW star posts throwback picture with Chris Jericho, puts him on notice

AEW star John Silver took to social media to put former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on notice ahead of their match on this Wednesday's Dynamite. The Dark Order member also posted a throwback picture of the two men to go along with the statement.

Silver will team with fellow Dark Order staple Alex Reynolds to take on Jericho and Daniel Garcia of the "Jericho Appreciation Society." This match will be the first time that Jericho and Garcia have teamed since the formation of the group.

Leading up to the bout, Silver posted a young picture of himself meeting "The Influencer" at a WWE meet-and-greet event. He included a a clear message of intent for this Wednesday's match:

"Not gonna lie, it's going to be pretty cool to beat Chris Jericho this Wednesday #AEWDynamite."

John Silver @SilverNumber1 Not gonna lie, it’s going to be pretty cool to beat Chris Jericho this Wednesday #AEWDynamite Not gonna lie, it’s going to be pretty cool to beat Chris Jericho this Wednesday #AEWDynamite https://t.co/jbiAqNm0uv

Throwback pictures have been prominent in recent storylines for AEW stars, with the feud between CM Punk and MJF making use of a 2007 picture where a young MJF met Punk at a meet-and-greet event.

A number of AEW stars have reacted to the throwback picture of Chris Jericho and John Silver

With a combination of young stars and wrestling veterans in the AEW locker room, it's no surprise that these sorts of pictures have started to come to light.

To add to the list, a picture of a young Sammy Guevara with Jeff Hardy recently made the rounds on Twitter. The many photos being shared prompted former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose to ask the question every AEW fan is asking:

One member of the AEW roster who doesn't have a childhood picture with a fellow roster member is Silver's stablemate Evil Uno, who made it abundantly clear that he has no pictures of himself with current day opponents.

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno Unlike other co-workers, Evil Uno doesn’t have any childhood pictures of himself with his current day opponents. Unlike other co-workers, Evil Uno doesn’t have any childhood pictures of himself with his current day opponents.

Did you ever meet a wrestler when you were a child? Tell us about those interactions in the comments section down below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell