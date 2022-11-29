Popular AEW star was 'pulled inside a locker room' by Tony Khan, discloses origins of major character change

AEW President Tony Khan has brought some major changes to the company over the last few months. These include some notable character alterations, especially with Lee Moriarty.

Moriarty, who turned heel a few months back, has been donning a change in attitude and presentation over the past few weeks. The 28-year-old also changed his hair color to green and revealed how Khan approached him with the idea.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, Moriarty claimed that he was open to the idea of dyeing his hair, despite Khan refusing to disclose the reason behind it.

"So, the way it started was, I was with Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, kind of a group. Tony Khan pulled me inside a locker room, he asked me a question, he said, 'Would you be comfortable dyeing your hair?' Didn't explain why, he just said, it will come with a big push and things like that, more opportunities. So I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool with it.' My trainers taught me, take something that's given to you and make the most of it," said Moriarty. [6:45 - 7:18]

TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty



Also took place in Indiana where we are next week in Indianapolis.



Remember the Dante and Lio Rush tag team? It didn't last long but at least they gave us this match



Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs Dante Martin & Lio Rush
My first television match and still one of my favorite matches to be in. Also took place in Indiana where we are next week in Indianapolis.

Lee Moriarty is currently a member of Stokely Hathaway's The Firm in AEW

Moriarty has been one of the most promising stars in AEW alongside the likes of Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia, who are also on the rise. Both Yuta and Garcia are currently members of the BCC and JAS. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before Lee Moriarty joined one.

A few months ago, Stokely Hathaway offered Taiga Style his business card and eventually recruited him into his faction, The Firm.

The group currently consists of Ethan Page, The Gunns, and W. Morrissey. They have been on a path of rampage since their formation.

At All Out, the group made its official debut to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match, which he eventually cashed in at Full Gear to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

